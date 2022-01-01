Chicken noodles in Elk Grove

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove image

 

Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove

7419 Laguna Boulevard #180, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Dumpling Noodle Soup$12.50
Ginger scallion chicken dumplings with housemade egg noodles
More about Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120, Elk grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle - Wednesday!*
*Served Wednesday* A wonderful chicken broth with large tender chunks of white chicken and plenty of vegetables & egg pasta!
More about West Coast Sourdough
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

5030 Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle - Wednesday!*
*Served Wednesday* A wonderful chicken broth with large tender chunks of white chicken and plenty of vegetables & egg pasta!
More about West Coast Sourdough
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110, Elk Grove

Avg 3 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle - Wednesday!*
*Served Wednesday* A wonderful chicken broth with large tender chunks of white chicken and plenty of vegetables & egg pasta!
More about West Coast Sourdough

