Chicken noodles in Elk Grove
Elk Grove restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove
7419 Laguna Boulevard #180, Elk Grove
|Chicken Dumpling Noodle Soup
|$12.50
Ginger scallion chicken dumplings with housemade egg noodles
West Coast Sourdough
7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120, Elk grove
|Chicken Noodle - Wednesday!*
*Served Wednesday* A wonderful chicken broth with large tender chunks of white chicken and plenty of vegetables & egg pasta!
