Chicken salad in Elk Grove

Elk Grove restaurants
Elk Grove restaurants that serve chicken salad

BBQ Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

07 Beach Hut Deli

7119 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.3 (2116 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120, Elk grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#12 Chicken Salad
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayo, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Southwest Chicken Salad*
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

5030 Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#12 Chicken Salad
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayo, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Southwest Chicken Salad*
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110, Elk Grove

Avg 3 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#12 Chicken Salad
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayo, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
