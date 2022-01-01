Chicken teriyaki in Elk Grove
Elk Grove restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
More about Tokyo Stop Sushi & Grill
Tokyo Stop Sushi & Grill
6616 Laguna Blvd Ste #118, Elk Grove
|B1 Chicken Teriyaki Bento
|$12.75
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce.
|D1 Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.75
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce over rice.
More about Oz Korean BBQ
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Oz Korean BBQ
2605 Riparian Dr, Elk Grove
|Teriyaki Chicken lb (Cooked)
|$21.99
Chicken marinated in traditional Korean sauce topped with house made teriyaki sauce.
|Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
|$23.99
Chopped marinated chicken topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
|Teriyaki Chicken lb (Uncooked)
|$20.99
Chicken marinated in traditional Korean sauce topped with house made teriyaki sauce.