Clam chowder in Elk Grove
Elk Grove restaurants that serve clam chowder
More about West Coast Sourdough
West Coast Sourdough
7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120, Elk grove
|Clam Chowder
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110, Elk Grove
|Clam Chowder
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes