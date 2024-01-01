Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Elk Grove

Elk Grove restaurants
Elk Grove restaurants that serve corn dogs

Item pic

 

Umai Elk Grove - 7119 Elk Grove Blvd Ste 119

7119 Elk Grove Blvd Ste 119, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Umai Corn Dog$3.50
All beef hot dog covered in cornbread & bread crumb. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
More about Umai Elk Grove - 7119 Elk Grove Blvd Ste 119
Item pic

 

Rose Tea Lounge - Elk Grove

9160 E Stockton Blvd, Ste 120, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato Coated Half & Half Corn Dog$9.50
Our half beef sausage & half mozzarella corn dog coated with diced potato cubes, then deep fried and topped with optional sugar coating and your choice of condiments
*Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Manufactured in a facility that also processes Milk, Beef, Pork, and Egg.
Original Beef Corn Dog (red)$8.50
Beef sausage dipped in a crispy batter, then deep fried and topped with optional sugar coating and your choice of condiments
*Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Manufactured in a facility that also processes Milk, Beef, Pork, and Egg.
Cheddar Cheese Half & Half Corn Dog$9.50
Our half beef sausage & half mozzarella corn dog wrapped with cheddar cheese, then deep fried and topped with optional sugar coating and your choice of condiments
*Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Manufactured in a facility that also processes Milk, Beef, Pork, and Egg.
More about Rose Tea Lounge - Elk Grove

