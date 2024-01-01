Corn dogs in Elk Grove
Elk Grove restaurants that serve corn dogs
More about Umai Elk Grove - 7119 Elk Grove Blvd Ste 119
Umai Elk Grove - 7119 Elk Grove Blvd Ste 119
7119 Elk Grove Blvd Ste 119, Elk Grove
|Umai Corn Dog
|$3.50
All beef hot dog covered in cornbread & bread crumb. Choice of Marinara dipping sauce or Korean Style (sprinkled with sugar, with siracacha ketchup & honey mustard drizzle).
More about Rose Tea Lounge - Elk Grove
Rose Tea Lounge - Elk Grove
9160 E Stockton Blvd, Ste 120, Elk Grove
|Potato Coated Half & Half Corn Dog
|$9.50
Our half beef sausage & half mozzarella corn dog coated with diced potato cubes, then deep fried and topped with optional sugar coating and your choice of condiments
*Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Manufactured in a facility that also processes Milk, Beef, Pork, and Egg.
|Original Beef Corn Dog (red)
|$8.50
Beef sausage dipped in a crispy batter, then deep fried and topped with optional sugar coating and your choice of condiments
*Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Manufactured in a facility that also processes Milk, Beef, Pork, and Egg.
|Cheddar Cheese Half & Half Corn Dog
|$9.50
Our half beef sausage & half mozzarella corn dog wrapped with cheddar cheese, then deep fried and topped with optional sugar coating and your choice of condiments
*Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Manufactured in a facility that also processes Milk, Beef, Pork, and Egg.