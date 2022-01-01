Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Elk Grove

Elk Grove restaurants that serve dumplings

Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove image

 

Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove

7419 Laguna Boulevard #180, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork & Chive Dumplings$12.50
Pork and chive dumplings (10)
Vegetarian Dumpling Noodle Soup$13.50
Tofu, egg, black mushrooms and cilantro with a wrapper made with spinach with housemade egg noodles *vegan broth by request
Vegan Dumpling Noodle Soup$13.50
Fennel, kale and mushroom dumplings with housemade egg noodles *vegan broth by request
Maru Ramen Bar image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Maru Ramen Bar

8698 Elk Grove Blvd, Ste 2C, Elk Grove

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Dumplings (7pcs)$10.50
