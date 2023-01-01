Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Elk Grove

Go
Elk Grove restaurants
Toast

Elk Grove restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

Super Taco - Grant Line Rd

8990 Grant Line Road, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#7 Flautas$14.00
Our traditional flautas topped with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes garnished with fresh parmesan cheese and complimented by our mexican rice, beans and side salad
More about Super Taco - Grant Line Rd
Item pic

 

Super Taco - Laguna Blvd.

4720 Laguna Boulevard #90, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
#7 Flautas$14.00
Our traditional flautas topped with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes garnished with fresh parmesan cheese and complimented by our mexican rice, beans and side salad
Flautas (Order comes w/ 3)$8.00
Our traditional rolled flautas with your choice of chicken or beef and topped with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes garnished with fresh parmesan cheese
More about Super Taco - Laguna Blvd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Elk Grove

Wedge Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Garlic Noodles

Greek Salad

Vietnamese Coffee

Fish Curry

Fajitas

Map

More near Elk Grove to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston