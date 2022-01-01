Grilled chicken in Elk Grove

Elk Grove restaurants that serve grilled chicken

#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto

 

West Coast Sourdough

7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120, Elk grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110, Elk Grove

Avg 3 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto

 

West Coast Sourdough

5030 Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough

