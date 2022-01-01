Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gyoza in
Elk Grove
/
Elk Grove
/
Gyoza
Elk Grove restaurants that serve gyoza
Tokyo Stop Sushi & Grill
6616 Laguna Blvd Ste #118, Elk Grove
No reviews yet
A2 Gyoza
$4.95
Choice of chicken or vegan gyoza (6 pc).
More about Tokyo Stop Sushi & Grill
RAMEN • NOODLES
Maru Ramen Bar
8698 Elk Grove Blvd, Ste 2C, Elk Grove
Avg 4.4
(486 reviews)
Gyoza (6pcs) (Chicken)
$7.50
More about Maru Ramen Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Elk Grove
Chicken Soup
Prawns
Tomato Soup
Garlic Chicken
Rice Bowls
Salmon
Reuben
Chow Mein
More near Elk Grove to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
Davis
Avg 4
(19 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Lodi
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Carmichael
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
West Sacramento
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Orangevale
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(194 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(170 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(317 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston