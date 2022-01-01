Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Elk Grove

Elk Grove restaurants
Elk Grove restaurants that serve gyoza

Tokyo Stop Sushi & Grill

6616 Laguna Blvd Ste #118, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A2 Gyoza$4.95
Choice of chicken or vegan gyoza (6 pc).
More about Tokyo Stop Sushi & Grill
Maru Ramen Bar image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Maru Ramen Bar

8698 Elk Grove Blvd, Ste 2C, Elk Grove

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza (6pcs) (Chicken)$7.50
More about Maru Ramen Bar

