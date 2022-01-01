Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Elk Grove

Elk Grove restaurants
Elk Grove restaurants that serve lobsters

West Coast Sourdough - Elk Grove Blvd (by Costco)

7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120, Elk grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)$7.25
A Seasonal Special! A rich broth of light cream, spices and a medley of tomatoes coupled with our delightful North Atlantic Lobster!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Elk Grove Blvd (by Costco)
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough - Laguna Springs

9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110, Elk Grove

Avg 3 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)$7.25
A Seasonal Special! A rich broth of light cream, spices and a medley of tomatoes coupled with our delightful North Atlantic Lobster!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Laguna Springs
West Coast Sourdough - Franklin & Laguna

5030 Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Franklin & Laguna

