Lobsters in Elk Grove

West Coast Sourdough - Elk Grove Blvd (by Costco)
7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120, Elk grove
|Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)
|$7.25
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough - Laguna Springs
9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110, Elk Grove
|#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!
|$12.99
|Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)
|$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
|Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)
|$7.25
West Coast Sourdough - Franklin & Laguna
5030 Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove
|#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!
|$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.