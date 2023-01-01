Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Elk Grove

Go
Elk Grove restaurants
Toast

Elk Grove restaurants that serve miso soup

Item pic

 

Tokyo Stop Sushi & Grill

6616 Laguna Blvd Ste #118, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A6 Miso Soup$2.50
More about Tokyo Stop Sushi & Grill
Main pic

 

I LOVE TERIYAKI ELK GROVE - 8234 Laguna Boulevard 120

8234 Laguna Boulevard 120, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Soup$2.99
Soy bean pate soup
More about I LOVE TERIYAKI ELK GROVE - 8234 Laguna Boulevard 120

Browse other tasty dishes in Elk Grove

Fajitas

Burritos

Brisket

Beef Soup

Tomato Soup

Cobb Salad

Reuben

Bruschetta

Map

More near Elk Grove to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (220 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston