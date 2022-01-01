Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mongolian chicken in Elk Grove

Go
Elk Grove restaurants
Toast

Elk Grove restaurants that serve mongolian chicken

Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant image

 

Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant

8470 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 130, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mongolian Chicken$13.90
Stir-fried with white onions and scallions in Mongolian sauce.
Mongolian Chicken Combo$15.50
Includes 2 potstickers and choice of 2 sides.
Mongolian Chicken Lunch$12.75
Includes chow mein and choice of fried rice or steamed rice.
More about Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant
Made In India image

SEAFOOD

Made In India

8649 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (295 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MONGOLIAN STYLE CHICKEN$12.50
More about Made In India

Browse other tasty dishes in Elk Grove

Chicken Caesar Salad

Green Beans

Italian Salad

Garlic Chicken

Wontons

Clams

Chicken Tikka

Naan

Map

More near Elk Grove to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston