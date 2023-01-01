Noodle soup in Elk Grove

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Elk Grove restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Journey to the Dumpling

7419 Laguna Boulevard #180, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Dumpling Noodle Soup$13.50
Tofu, egg, black mushrooms and cilantro with a wrapper made with spinach with housemade egg noodles *vegan broth by request
Pork Dumpling Noodle Soup$12.50
Pork and chive dumplings with housemade egg noodles
Journey Noodle Soup (spicy)$11.50
Handpulled noodles in a hot and sour broth containing pork belly, mushrooms, bean curd and assorted vegetables *may contain peanuts
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Made In India - 8649 Elk Grove Boulevard

8649 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (295 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TALUMEIN NOODLES SOUP$7.95
