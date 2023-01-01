Noodle soup in Elk Grove
Elk Grove restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Journey to the Dumpling
Journey to the Dumpling
7419 Laguna Boulevard #180, Elk Grove
|Vegetarian Dumpling Noodle Soup
|$13.50
Tofu, egg, black mushrooms and cilantro with a wrapper made with spinach with housemade egg noodles *vegan broth by request
|Pork Dumpling Noodle Soup
|$12.50
Pork and chive dumplings with housemade egg noodles
|Journey Noodle Soup (spicy)
|$11.50
Handpulled noodles in a hot and sour broth containing pork belly, mushrooms, bean curd and assorted vegetables *may contain peanuts