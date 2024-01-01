Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sashimi in
Elk Grove
/
Elk Grove
/
Sashimi
Elk Grove restaurants that serve sashimi
Tokyo Stop Sushi & Grill
6616 Laguna Blvd Ste #118, Elk Grove
No reviews yet
A5 Sashimi
$15.95
Choice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, or combo (8 pcs).
More about Tokyo Stop Sushi & Grill
Umai Bar & Grill
8973 Grant Line Rd 100, Elk Grove
No reviews yet
Tako Sashimi
$14.00
More about Umai Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Elk Grove
Corn Dogs
Steak Tacos
Sticky Rice
Chicken Tenders
Brisket
Chips And Salsa
Pasta Salad
Cookies
More near Elk Grove to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(322 restaurants)
Davis
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Lodi
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
West Sacramento
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Carmichael
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Orangevale
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(322 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(22 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.2
(52 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1183 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(280 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(522 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston