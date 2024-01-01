Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Elk Grove

Elk Grove restaurants
Elk Grove restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

 

Tokyo Stop Sushi & Grill

6616 Laguna Blvd Ste #118, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A5 Sashimi$15.95
Choice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, or combo (8 pcs).
More about Tokyo Stop Sushi & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Umai Bar & Grill

8973 Grant Line Rd 100, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tako Sashimi$14.00
More about Umai Bar & Grill

