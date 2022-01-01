Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Singapore noodles in Elk Grove

Elk Grove restaurants
Elk Grove restaurants that serve singapore noodles

Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove image

 

Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove

7419 Laguna Boulevard #180, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Singapore Noodles (spicy)$11.95
Yellow curry flavored thin rice noodles fried with egg, bean sprouts, jalapeno and bell peppers
Singapore Noodles (spicy)$14.50
Yellow curry flavored shrimp and bbq pork stir fried with egg, bean sprouts, jalapeno and bell peppers over thin rice noodles
Vegan Singapore Noodles (spicy)$11.95
Yellow curry flavored thin rice noodles fried with bean sprouts, jalapeno and bell peppers
Item pic

 

Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant

8470 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 130, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Singapore Noodles$13.90
Vermicelli Rice noodles, Shrimp and BBQ Pork stir-fried with flavorful curry spices with eggs, bell peppers, and onions.
