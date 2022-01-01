Singapore noodles in Elk Grove
Elk Grove restaurants that serve singapore noodles
More about Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove
Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove
7419 Laguna Boulevard #180, Elk Grove
|Vegetarian Singapore Noodles (spicy)
|$11.95
Yellow curry flavored thin rice noodles fried with egg, bean sprouts, jalapeno and bell peppers
|Singapore Noodles (spicy)
|$14.50
Yellow curry flavored shrimp and bbq pork stir fried with egg, bean sprouts, jalapeno and bell peppers over thin rice noodles
|Vegan Singapore Noodles (spicy)
|$11.95
Yellow curry flavored thin rice noodles fried with bean sprouts, jalapeno and bell peppers