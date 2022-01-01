Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Elk Grove

Elk Grove restaurants
Elk Grove restaurants that serve tacos

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

7701 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 3.3 (685 reviews)
Impossible Taco Bowl - vg$12.95
Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.
The Pizza Peel

9183 Survey Rd #104, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
Cinco de Mayo Tacos!$12.00
Chicken Tinga, Cheesy GoodGood, House Fire Roasted Salsa&
Pickled Onions with Spicy Crema&Micro Cilantro
Beerria Style Pork Tacos$15.00
Smokey Beer Braised Carnitas, Cheesy GoodGood, Cilantro&Onions on Parmesan Crusted White Corn Tortillas with Consomme dippy!
