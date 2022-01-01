Tacos in Elk Grove
Elk Grove restaurants that serve tacos
Jacks Urban Eats
7701 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove
|Impossible Taco Bowl - vg
|$12.95
Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.
The Pizza Peel
9183 Survey Rd #104, Elk Grove
|Cinco de Mayo Tacos!
|$12.00
Chicken Tinga, Cheesy GoodGood, House Fire Roasted Salsa&
Pickled Onions with Spicy Crema&Micro Cilantro
|Beerria Style Pork Tacos
|$15.00
Smokey Beer Braised Carnitas, Cheesy GoodGood, Cilantro&Onions on Parmesan Crusted White Corn Tortillas with Consomme dippy!