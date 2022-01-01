Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Elk Grove

Go
Elk Grove restaurants
Toast

Elk Grove restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Item pic

 

Tokyo Stop Sushi & Grill

6616 Laguna Blvd Ste #118, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
B1 Chicken Teriyaki Bento$12.75
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce.
D1 Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.75
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce over rice.
More about Tokyo Stop Sushi & Grill
Item pic

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Oz Korean BBQ

2605 Riparian Dr, Elk Grove

Avg 4.3 (6442 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Chicken lb (Cooked)$21.99
Chicken marinated in traditional Korean sauce topped with house made teriyaki sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner$23.99
Chopped marinated chicken topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
Teriyaki Chicken lb (Uncooked)$20.99
Chicken marinated in traditional Korean sauce topped with house made teriyaki sauce.
More about Oz Korean BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Elk Grove

Chow Fun

Calamari

Shrimp Rolls

Clam Chowder

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Gyoza

Greek Salad

Garlic Chicken

Map

More near Elk Grove to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (317 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston