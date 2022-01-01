Tikka masala in Elk Grove
Elk Grove restaurants that serve tikka masala
India Oven
7423 Laguna Blvd Ste 100, Elk Grove
|SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA
|$17.00
Shrimp cooked in a creamy butter sauce with tomatoes and fragrance spices
|LAMB TIKKA MASALA
|$17.00
Marinade sliced lamb grilled then cooked and creamy sauce.
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$16.00
India oven specialty. The boneless piece of chicken tikka cooked in creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes and fragrant...
SEAFOOD
Made In India
8649 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$12.50
|CHICKEN TIKKA BUTTER MASALA
|$12.75