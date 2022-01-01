Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Elk Grove

Elk Grove restaurants
Elk Grove restaurants that serve tikka masala

India Oven

7423 Laguna Blvd Ste 100, Elk Grove

TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA$17.00
Shrimp cooked in a creamy butter sauce with tomatoes and fragrance spices
LAMB TIKKA MASALA$17.00
Marinade sliced lamb grilled then cooked and creamy sauce.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$16.00
India oven specialty. The boneless piece of chicken tikka cooked in creamy butter sauce with fresh tomatoes and fragrant...
More about India Oven
SEAFOOD

Made In India

8649 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (295 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$12.50
CHICKEN TIKKA BUTTER MASALA$12.75
More about Made In India

