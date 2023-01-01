Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Elk Grove

Go
Elk Grove restaurants
Toast

Elk Grove restaurants that serve tostadas

Consumer pic

 

Super Taco - Grant Line Rd

8990 Grant Line Road, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada$7.00
Protein, beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, 2 onion slices, tomato, 2 avocado slices, parmesan, 1 olive.
More about Super Taco - Grant Line Rd
Item pic

 

Super Taco - Laguna Blvd.

4720 Laguna Boulevard #90, Elk Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tostada$7.00
Protein, beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, 2 onion slices, tomato, 2 avocado slices, parmesan, 1 olive.
#9 Tostada$13.00
Enjoy a crunchy with our fresh tostadas topped with beans, protein, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, avocado and 1 olive
Ceviche Tostada$6.00
A refreshing selection of chopped shrimp, pico de gallo, diced cucumber and lime juiced all tossed together on a tostada. Topped with 2 avocado slices and served with savory green chile-limon salsa.
More about Super Taco - Laguna Blvd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Elk Grove

Tacos

Hot And Sour Soup

Wontons

Cheesy Bread

Chilaquiles

Chicken Salad

Gyoza

Roti

Map

More near Elk Grove to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston