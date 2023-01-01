Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Wedge salad in
Elk Grove
/
Elk Grove
/
Wedge Salad
Elk Grove restaurants that serve wedge salad
PIZZA
Paesanos Elk Grove
8519 Bond Rd, Elk Grove
Avg 4.4
(4121 reviews)
Wedge Salad
$10.95
Iceberg lettuce wedge, crispy bacon, cherry heirloom tomato, chives, Point Reyes bluecheese
More about Paesanos Elk Grove
Chicago Fire - Elk Grove
7101 Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove
No reviews yet
Wedge Salad *
$6.50
More about Chicago Fire - Elk Grove
Browse other tasty dishes in Elk Grove
Chimichangas
Tacos
Samosa
Pork Belly
Chicken Soup
Chicken Noodles
Chicken Tikka
Cheesecake
More near Elk Grove to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(264 restaurants)
Davis
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Lodi
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Carmichael
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Orangevale
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(264 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(959 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(205 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(378 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston