Elk Rapids restaurants you'll love

Elk Rapids restaurants
Toast
  • Elk Rapids

Elk Rapids's top cuisines

American
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Elk Rapids restaurants

Pearl's New Orleans Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Pearl's New Orleans Kitchen

617 Ames Street, Elk Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1351 reviews)
Popular items
Southern Fried Chicken$18.99
Buttermilk dipped, served with cheddar mashed potatoes, Andouille milk gravy and Collard greens.
Bowl Gumbo Ya Ya$6.99
Homemade, with chunks of chicken & spicy Andouille sausage, finished with rice.
Chicken Strips$9.99
Served with Ranch. Choice of french fries or vegetable.
Cellar 152 image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cellar 152

152 River St, Elk Rapids

Avg 4.4 (324 reviews)
Popular items
Side Tater Kegs$6.00
Rueben or Rachel$14.00
Homestyle Meatloaf$18.00
The Local image

 

The Local

145 Ames Street, Elk Rapids

Avg 4.6 (225 reviews)
Popular items
Townie$8.00
Ham, peppers, tomato, white cheddar mornay
BLT Sandwich$8.50
Bacon,lettuce and tomato with garlic aioli
Build Your Own Burger$9.25
7oz patty, served with lettuce and tomato and your choice of cheese
More near Elk Rapids to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
