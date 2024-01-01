Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Elk Rapids

Elk Rapids restaurants
Elk Rapids restaurants that serve tacos

Foundry Craft Grillery - Elk Rapids

151 River st, Elk Rapids

FISH TACOS$21.00
Seared Cod, house made slaw, roasted corn, chili lime aioli, served in flour tortillas
CHICKEN TACOS$17.00
Marinated pulled chicken, roasted blue cheese jalapeño corn slaw, chili lime aioli, served on a flour wrapped crispy corn shell
Street Tacos$0.00
Flour shell, pickled red onion, house slaw, Roasted “Iron Corn” and chili lime mayo with salsa and sour cream on the side
Riverwalk Grill -

106 Ames Street, Elk Rapids

Salmon Tacos$22.00
