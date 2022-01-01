Elk River restaurants you'll love
Elk River's top cuisines
Must-try Elk River restaurants
More about Drake O'Neill's
Drake O'Neill's
9125 Quaday Ave NE #108, Otsego
|Popular items
|Guinness Brown Bread
|$4.95
Baked Fresh In House, Served with Butter
|Cup Beer Cheese Soup
|$5.95
Harvey’s Beer Cheese Soup
(Drake’s Great-Grandpa)
Hand Crafted and Made In House
|Reuben Sandwich
|$13.95
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island
Dressing, Marble Rye Bread
More about Pour! Wine Bar and Bistro
Pour! Wine Bar and Bistro
15704 90th St NE #300, Elk River
|Popular items
|Parmesan Truffle Fries
|$9.95
French Fries tossed with Parmesan and Truffle Salt, Side of Jalapeno Aioli.
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup
|$9.95
Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup Made Fresh In House. Bell and Evan's Chicken and Minnesota Wild Rice
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Bell and Evans Chicken Breast Marinated in Honey Sriracha, Char Grilled, LTO, Mayo, Buttered and Toasted Brioche Bun
Truffle Chips OR Fries
More about Rockwoods MN
Rockwoods MN
9100 Quaday Ave NE, Otsego
|Popular items
|Burnt End Nachos
|$15.00
House-Fried corn chips, smoked brisket ends in bourbon bacon BBQ, cheddar jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, jalapeno crema
|Boneless Wings
|$15.00
Hand battered boneless chicken wings, choose up to two sauces
|Rockwoods Burger
|$15.00
1/2 lb flame grilled Angus patty, pub bun