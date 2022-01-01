Elk River restaurants you'll love

Go
Elk River restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Elk River

Elk River's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Elk River restaurants

Drake O'Neill's image

 

Drake O'Neill's

9125 Quaday Ave NE #108, Otsego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guinness Brown Bread$4.95
Baked Fresh In House, Served with Butter
Cup Beer Cheese Soup$5.95
Harvey’s Beer Cheese Soup
(Drake’s Great-Grandpa)
Hand Crafted and Made In House
Reuben Sandwich$13.95
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island
Dressing, Marble Rye Bread
More about Drake O'Neill's
Pour! Wine Bar and Bistro image

 

Pour! Wine Bar and Bistro

15704 90th St NE #300, Elk River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Parmesan Truffle Fries$9.95
French Fries tossed with Parmesan and Truffle Salt, Side of Jalapeno Aioli.
Chicken Wild Rice Soup$9.95
Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup Made Fresh In House. Bell and Evan's Chicken and Minnesota Wild Rice
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Bell and Evans Chicken Breast Marinated in Honey Sriracha, Char Grilled, LTO, Mayo, Buttered and Toasted Brioche Bun
Truffle Chips OR Fries
More about Pour! Wine Bar and Bistro
Rockwoods MN image

 

Rockwoods MN

9100 Quaday Ave NE, Otsego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burnt End Nachos$15.00
House-Fried corn chips, smoked brisket ends in bourbon bacon BBQ, cheddar jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, jalapeno crema
Boneless Wings$15.00
Hand battered boneless chicken wings, choose up to two sauces
Rockwoods Burger$15.00
1/2 lb flame grilled Angus patty, pub bun
More about Rockwoods MN

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Elk River

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Elk River to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston