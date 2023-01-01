Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Elk River

Elk River restaurants
Elk River restaurants that serve boneless wings

Tipsy Chicken Kitchen & Cocktails

13479 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless wings$8.00
More about Tipsy Chicken Kitchen & Cocktails
Item pic

 

Rockwoods MN

9100 Quaday Ave NE, Otsego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Boneless Wings$17.00
Hand battered boneless chicken wings, choose up to two sauces
More about Rockwoods MN

