Chicken sandwiches in Elk River
Elk River restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Pour! Wine Bar and Bistro
Pour! Wine Bar and Bistro
15704 90th St NE #300, Elk River
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Bell and Evans Chicken Breast Marinated in Honey Sriracha, Char Grilled, LTO, Mayo, Buttered and Toasted Brioche Bun
Truffle Chips OR Fries
More about Rockwoods MN
Rockwoods MN
9100 Quaday Ave NE, Otsego
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Chicken breast served on pub bun with bread and butter pickles, side of honey mustard