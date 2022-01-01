Mac and cheese in Elk River
Elk River restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Drake O'Neill's
Drake O'Neill's
9125 Quaday Ave NE #108, Otsego
|Mac N Cheese Bites
|$7.95
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$18.95
Prime Brisket Smoked In House, Mac and Cheese Made In House, Cavatappi Noodles
More about Rockwoods MN
Rockwoods MN
9100 Quaday Ave NE, Otsego
|Pot Roast Mac N Cheese
|$23.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in three cheese sauce, topped with beef pot roast and finished with crispy onions
|BBQ Mac N Cheese
|$19.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in three cheese sauce, finished with bbq sauce and fried jalapenos
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$9.00
Cavatappi pasta with our homemade cheese sauce