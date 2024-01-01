Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Elk River

Go
Elk River restaurants
Toast

Elk River restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Rockwoods MN

9100 Quaday Ave NE, Otsego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Street Tacos$15.00
Trio of tacos with jalapeno apple slaw, cotija cheese, jalapeno crema. Choose tortilla, salsa, and one meat
More about Rockwoods MN
Consumer pic

 

Boondox Bar and Grille

9100 Park Avenue Northeast, Elk River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Tacos$15.00
Our cuban pork, sautéed bell peppers, onions, and chipotle mayo, topped with corn salsa, and southwest ranch. Served with our homemade tortilla chips and salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortilla
Taco Salad$15.00
A crispy tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce topped with chicken or taco meat, red onion, Co-Jack cheese, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa
More about Boondox Bar and Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Elk River

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Cobb Salad

Lobsters

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Elk River to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1271 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston