Tacos in Elk River
Elk River restaurants that serve tacos
More about Rockwoods MN
Rockwoods MN
9100 Quaday Ave NE, Otsego
|Street Tacos
|$15.00
Trio of tacos with jalapeno apple slaw, cotija cheese, jalapeno crema. Choose tortilla, salsa, and one meat
More about Boondox Bar and Grille
Boondox Bar and Grille
9100 Park Avenue Northeast, Elk River
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$15.00
Our cuban pork, sautéed bell peppers, onions, and chipotle mayo, topped with corn salsa, and southwest ranch. Served with our homemade tortilla chips and salsa. Choice of flour or corn tortilla
|Taco Salad
|$15.00
A crispy tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce topped with chicken or taco meat, red onion, Co-Jack cheese, and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa