Wontons in Elk River

Pour Wine Bar and Bistro - Otsego
15704 90th St NE #300, Elk River
|Avocado Wontons 6 Pc
|$11.95
Guacamole and Cream Cheese mixed together in a wonton wrapper. Topped with Strawberry Tarragon Sauce
|Pimento Cheese Wontons 3pc
|$5.95
House Made Pimento Cheese Wrapped in a Wonton Deep Fried, Dipping Sauce
|Duck Bacon Wontons
|$14.95
Duck Bacon, Fire Roasted Sweet Corn,
Crispy Wonton Wrapper, Orange Jam