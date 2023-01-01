Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Elk River

Go
Elk River restaurants
Toast

Elk River restaurants that serve wontons

Pour! Wine Bar and Bistro image

 

Pour Wine Bar and Bistro - Otsego

15704 90th St NE #300, Elk River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Wontons 6 Pc$11.95
Guacamole and Cream Cheese mixed together in a wonton wrapper. Topped with Strawberry Tarragon Sauce
Pimento Cheese Wontons 3pc$5.95
House Made Pimento Cheese Wrapped in a Wonton Deep Fried, Dipping Sauce
Duck Bacon Wontons$14.95
Duck Bacon, Fire Roasted Sweet Corn,
Crispy Wonton Wrapper, Orange Jam
More about Pour Wine Bar and Bistro - Otsego
Drake O'Neill's image

 

Drake O'Neill's

9125 Quaday Ave NE #108, Otsego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Duck Bacon Wontons$12.00
Duck Bacon, Sweet Corn, Cream Cheese in a Crispy Wonton Wrapper, Orange Marmalade
More about Drake O'Neill's

Browse other tasty dishes in Elk River

Boneless Wings

Cake

Wedge Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Ravioli

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Elk River to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (360 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (642 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston