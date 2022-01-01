Elk Valley Brewing Co
Elk Valley Brewing Co. is producing some of the best craft beer in the state, right from our home in OKC's Midtown District, just north of downtown. Our taproom, only steps away from an OKC Streetcar platform, features cozy indoor seating and an open-air rooftop patio with a great view of the city skyline.
1210 N Hudson Ave
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
