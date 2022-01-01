Go
Elke's Market Cafe

Elke's Market Cafe offers a pleasing atmosphere with amazing culinary cuisines unlike any other. With a friendly staff and cozy location, you can stop in for a delightful lunch that will leave you coming back for a visit! Our cafe offers a variety of freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps and colorful, delicious salads!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

105 N. Greenville suite 11 • $$

Avg 4.8 (706 reviews)

Popular Items

Trio Combo$13.99
BLTA$11.99
Choice of toasted bread, 8 slices of thick smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado. Great with slap sauce or spicy secret sauce. Includes 1 side choice.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

105 N. Greenville suite 11

Allen TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

