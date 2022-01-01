Elkhart restaurants you'll love

Elkhart restaurants
Toast
  • Elkhart

Elkhart's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Elkhart restaurants

The ELKHART Brew image

 

The ELKHART Brew

113 E Lexington Ave, Elkhart

Takeout
Brewed Coffee$2.50
Coffee Schedule (first option is dark roast, and second option is medium roast)
MONDAY (Colombia, Nicaragua)
TUESDAY (Midwest, Brazil)
WEDNESDAY (Colombia, Greenblock Blend)
THURSDAY (Midwest, Rwanda)
FRIDAY (Colombia, Mexico)
SATURDAY (Midwest, Brazil)
Other Topping Bagel$3.21
Iced Latte$3.79
Five Star Dive Bar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Five Star Dive Bar

526 S Main Street, Elkhart

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ultimate Nachos for Two$16.00
Sauces$0.50
Chicken Strips$12.00
WESTWIND BREWERY CO. image

 

WESTWIND BREWERY CO.

911 Plum St, Elkhart

Takeout
WESTON (SINGLE)$7.00
DDH NEIPA brewed with Mandarina, Talus and Citra hops 7.6% ABV
KINGSMEN KOLSCH (SINGLE)$6.00
A German Kolsch WWB Style 5.9% ABV
LAST DAY UNDER THE SUN (SINGLE)$7.00
DDH NEIPA with H016 Hops. We are one of only two breweries in all of Indiana that have this hop. 8.1% ABV
Chubby Trout image

 

Chubby Trout

3421 Plaza Ct, Elkhart

Takeout
Fish Tacos$15.00
Lightly breaded striper fish, black bean & corn salsa, shredded lettuce, white cheddar & wasabi mayo in flour tortillas
Prime Time Sandwich$15.00
Thinly sliced slow smoked Prime Rib, sauteed onions and bell peppers topped with white cheddar & creamy horseradish served on a toasted Hoagie Bun
Bavarian Pretzel Bites$7.00
Warm Soft Pretzel sticks served with Fat Hop IPA Beer Mustard. Add Fat Hop Beer Cheese if you'd like!
Smokin Fatty's image

 

Smokin Fatty's

3241 Interchange Drive, Elkhart

Takeout
Birria Tacos$16.00
Brought North from our friends in Jalisco, Mexico. Smoked & marinated brisket cooked on a flat top in a corn tortilla shell with smoked gouda cheese. Served with consomme dripping sauce
Jalapeno Hushpuppies$8.00
Housemade Jalapeno corn bread hushpuppies with a sriracha honey butter schnizzle
Coleslaw$4.00
Purple & white cabbage in a pineapple mango vinaigrette with shredded carrots
Flippin Cow image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Flippin Cow

51330 State Rd 19, Elkhart

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Hunka Hunka$11.99
An awesome all beef patty topped with peanut butter, jalapeno jelly, pepperjack cheese and smoked bacon on a toasted pretzel bun!
Horse Pickles$7.99
Gramma Wa Wa's sliced pickles with a little sweet and a little heat for some kick! Hand breaded and deep fried with a zippin dippin sauce
Merica$8.99
An awesome all beef patty on a potato bun!
GRILL

Snappers Sports Bar

1915 Borneman Avenue, Elkhart, IN, USA, Elkhart

Avg 4.7 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
530 Wine Bar image

 

530 Wine Bar

530 East Lexington Avenue, Elkhart

TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Elkhart

Tacos

