Elkhart restaurants you'll love
Elkhart's top cuisines
Must-try Elkhart restaurants
More about The ELKHART Brew
The ELKHART Brew
113 E Lexington Ave, Elkhart
|Popular items
|Brewed Coffee
|$2.50
Coffee Schedule (first option is dark roast, and second option is medium roast)
MONDAY (Colombia, Nicaragua)
TUESDAY (Midwest, Brazil)
WEDNESDAY (Colombia, Greenblock Blend)
THURSDAY (Midwest, Rwanda)
FRIDAY (Colombia, Mexico)
SATURDAY (Midwest, Brazil)
|Other Topping Bagel
|$3.21
|Iced Latte
|$3.79
More about Five Star Dive Bar
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Five Star Dive Bar
526 S Main Street, Elkhart
|Popular items
|Ultimate Nachos for Two
|$16.00
|Sauces
|$0.50
|Chicken Strips
|$12.00
More about WESTWIND BREWERY CO.
WESTWIND BREWERY CO.
911 Plum St, Elkhart
|Popular items
|WESTON (SINGLE)
|$7.00
DDH NEIPA brewed with Mandarina, Talus and Citra hops 7.6% ABV
|KINGSMEN KOLSCH (SINGLE)
|$6.00
A German Kolsch WWB Style 5.9% ABV
|LAST DAY UNDER THE SUN (SINGLE)
|$7.00
DDH NEIPA with H016 Hops. We are one of only two breweries in all of Indiana that have this hop. 8.1% ABV
More about Chubby Trout
Chubby Trout
3421 Plaza Ct, Elkhart
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Lightly breaded striper fish, black bean & corn salsa, shredded lettuce, white cheddar & wasabi mayo in flour tortillas
|Prime Time Sandwich
|$15.00
Thinly sliced slow smoked Prime Rib, sauteed onions and bell peppers topped with white cheddar & creamy horseradish served on a toasted Hoagie Bun
|Bavarian Pretzel Bites
|$7.00
Warm Soft Pretzel sticks served with Fat Hop IPA Beer Mustard. Add Fat Hop Beer Cheese if you'd like!
More about Smokin Fatty's
Smokin Fatty's
3241 Interchange Drive, Elkhart
|Popular items
|Birria Tacos
|$16.00
Brought North from our friends in Jalisco, Mexico. Smoked & marinated brisket cooked on a flat top in a corn tortilla shell with smoked gouda cheese. Served with consomme dripping sauce
|Jalapeno Hushpuppies
|$8.00
Housemade Jalapeno corn bread hushpuppies with a sriracha honey butter schnizzle
|Coleslaw
|$4.00
Purple & white cabbage in a pineapple mango vinaigrette with shredded carrots
More about Flippin Cow
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Flippin Cow
51330 State Rd 19, Elkhart
|Popular items
|Hunka Hunka
|$11.99
An awesome all beef patty topped with peanut butter, jalapeno jelly, pepperjack cheese and smoked bacon on a toasted pretzel bun!
|Horse Pickles
|$7.99
Gramma Wa Wa's sliced pickles with a little sweet and a little heat for some kick! Hand breaded and deep fried with a zippin dippin sauce
|Merica
|$8.99
An awesome all beef patty on a potato bun!
More about Snappers Sports Bar
GRILL
Snappers Sports Bar
1915 Borneman Avenue, Elkhart, IN, USA, Elkhart
More about 530 Wine Bar
530 Wine Bar
530 East Lexington Avenue, Elkhart