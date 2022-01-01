Elkhart bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Elkhart
More about Five Star Dive Bar
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Five Star Dive Bar
526 S Main Street, Elkhart
|Popular items
|Ultimate Nachos for Two
|$16.00
|Sauces
|$0.50
|Chicken Strips
|$12.00
More about Chubby Trout
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Chubby Trout
3421 Plaza Ct, Elkhart
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzel Bites
|$7.00
Warm Soft Pretzel sticks served with Fat Hop IPA Beer Mustard. Add Fat Hop Beer Cheese if you'd like!
|Sue Sue Shrimp
|$13.00
Lightly Breaded Shrimp, fried golden and tossed in our signature sweet heat Sue Sue Sauce
|Mess’o Perch
|$24.00
Those darn nibblers that are tough to catch, we've got 'em! Sauteed, Blackened or Deep Fried!
More about Flippin Cow
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Flippin Cow
51330 State Rd 19, Elkhart
|Popular items
|Hunka Hunka
|$11.99
An awesome all beef patty topped with peanut butter, jalapeno jelly, pepperjack cheese and smoked bacon on a toasted pretzel bun!
|Horse Pickles
|$7.99
Gramma Wa Wa's sliced pickles with a little sweet and a little heat for some kick! Hand breaded and deep fried with a zippin dippin sauce
|Merica
|$8.99
An awesome all beef patty on a potato bun!