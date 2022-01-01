Elkhart bars & lounges you'll love

Elkhart restaurants
Toast

Five Star Dive Bar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Five Star Dive Bar

526 S Main Street, Elkhart

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ultimate Nachos for Two$16.00
Sauces$0.50
Chicken Strips$12.00
Chubby Trout image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Chubby Trout

3421 Plaza Ct, Elkhart

Avg 4 (281 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel Bites$7.00
Warm Soft Pretzel sticks served with Fat Hop IPA Beer Mustard. Add Fat Hop Beer Cheese if you'd like!
Sue Sue Shrimp$13.00
Lightly Breaded Shrimp, fried golden and tossed in our signature sweet heat Sue Sue Sauce
Mess’o Perch$24.00
Those darn nibblers that are tough to catch, we've got 'em! Sauteed, Blackened or Deep Fried!
Flippin Cow image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Flippin Cow

51330 State Rd 19, Elkhart

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Hunka Hunka$11.99
An awesome all beef patty topped with peanut butter, jalapeno jelly, pepperjack cheese and smoked bacon on a toasted pretzel bun!
Horse Pickles$7.99
Gramma Wa Wa's sliced pickles with a little sweet and a little heat for some kick! Hand breaded and deep fried with a zippin dippin sauce
Merica$8.99
An awesome all beef patty on a potato bun!
GRILL

Snappers Sports Bar

1915 Borneman Avenue, Elkhart, IN, USA, Elkhart

Avg 4.7 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
