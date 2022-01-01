Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Elkhart

Elkhart restaurants
Toast

Elkhart restaurants that serve chicken salad

Five Star Dive Bar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Five Star Dive Bar

526 S Main Street, Elkhart

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bourbon Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Five Star Dive Bar
Chubby Trout image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Chubby Trout

3421 Plaza Ct, Elkhart

Avg 4 (281 reviews)
Takeout
Signature Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast on a bed of mixed greens, sunflower seeds, cherry tomatoes, fontinella cheese & bleu cheese crumbles with a St Julian Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast on Romaine Lettuce tossed with Fontinella Cheese & Garlic Croutons with Caesar Dressing
More about Chubby Trout
Flippin Cow image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Flippin Cow

51330 State Rd 19, Elkhart

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Ranch Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, applewood smoked bacon & grilled chicken breast with housemade ranch dressing
More about Flippin Cow

