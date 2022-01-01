Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Elkhart

Go
Elkhart restaurants
Toast

Elkhart restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The ELKHART Brew image

 

The ELKHART Brew

113 E Lexington Ave, Elkhart

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$5.95
More about The ELKHART Brew
Five Star Dive Bar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Five Star Dive Bar

526 S Main Street, Elkhart

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Breast Wrap$11.00
More about Five Star Dive Bar
Chubby Trout image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Chubby Trout

3421 Plaza Ct, Elkhart

Avg 4 (281 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and white cheddar cheese with a rosemary ranch in a sundried tomato basil wrap with a side of coleslaw
More about Chubby Trout
Flippin Cow image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Flippin Cow

51330 State Rd 19, Elkhart

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Cluckin' Chicken Wrap$10.99
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & sweet BBQ in a spinach wrap. Get the chicken grilled or crispy!
More about Flippin Cow

Browse other tasty dishes in Elkhart

Pretzels

Brisket

Chili

Caesar Salad

Cake

Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Tacos

Map

More near Elkhart to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Granger

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston