Quesadillas in Elkhart

The ELKHART Brew
113 E Lexington Ave, Elkhart
|Veggie Pizza Quesadilla
|$5.95
Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, spinach, onions, and peppers.
|Meat Lovers Pizza Quesadilla
|$5.95
Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, sausage, and bacon.
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$4.25
Cream Cheese Spread, provolone cheese, red onions, assorted bell peppers, spinach, tomato, and scrambled eggs.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Five Star Dive Bar
526 S Main Street, Elkhart
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00