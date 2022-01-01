Salmon in Elkhart

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Five Star Dive Bar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Five Star Dive Bar

526 S Main Street, Elkhart

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Avocado Salad$13.00
More about Five Star Dive Bar
Chubby Trout image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Chubby Trout

3421 Plaza Ct, Elkhart

Avg 4 (281 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Salmon$22.00
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon grilled, topped with a fresh Mango Salsa
Stylin Salmon Salad$16.00
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon on mixed greens with crasins, goat cheese crumbles & toasted almonds with a St. Julian Red Wine Vinaigrette
Salmon Po Boy$16.00
More about Chubby Trout

