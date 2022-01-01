Salmon in Elkhart
Elkhart restaurants that serve salmon
More about Five Star Dive Bar
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Five Star Dive Bar
526 S Main Street, Elkhart
|Grilled Salmon Avocado Salad
|$13.00
More about Chubby Trout
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Chubby Trout
3421 Plaza Ct, Elkhart
|Mango Salmon
|$22.00
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon grilled, topped with a fresh Mango Salsa
|Stylin Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon on mixed greens with crasins, goat cheese crumbles & toasted almonds with a St. Julian Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Salmon Po Boy
|$16.00