Shrimp tacos in Elkhart

Elkhart restaurants
Elkhart restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Five Star Dive Bar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Five Star Dive Bar

526 S Main Street, Elkhart

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$11.00
More about Five Star Dive Bar
Smokin Fatty's image

 

Smokin Fatty's

3241 Interchange Drive, Elkhart

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cam Cam Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Fried shrimp, lettuce, queso fresco, cilantro & tomato topped with our secret Cam Cam sauce
More about Smokin Fatty's

