Shrimp tacos in
Elkhart
/
Elkhart
/
Shrimp Tacos
Elkhart restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Five Star Dive Bar
526 S Main Street, Elkhart
Avg 4.1
(80 reviews)
Shrimp Taco
$11.00
More about Five Star Dive Bar
Smokin Fatty's
3241 Interchange Drive, Elkhart
No reviews yet
Cam Cam Shrimp Tacos
$16.00
Fried shrimp, lettuce, queso fresco, cilantro & tomato topped with our secret Cam Cam sauce
More about Smokin Fatty's
