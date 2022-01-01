Chicken sandwiches in Elkhorn
Sam & Louie’s
2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn
|Original Chicken Sandwich
|$12.20
Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, Roma tomato and red onion. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear and served with your choice of side.
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$12.20
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan, and served with your choice of side.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$12.20
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear and served with your choice of side.
Jukes Ale Works
20560 Elkhorn Dr, Elkhorn
|*Poached Apple Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, our Little Lady Grisette poached apple, garlic aioli, spinach and red onion served on a ciabatta bun.
Backlot Pizza + Kitchen
6200 South 205th Plaza, Elkhorn
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Red Bird Farms grilled chicken, spring lettuce, gouda cheese, Roma tomato, and pesto mayo on toasted ciabatta
Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill
2607 N Main St, Elkhorn
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cheddar Cheese
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$13.48
Our Take on a Greek Classic. Pita Bread, tomato, white onions, Gyro Meat and Tzatzike Sauce