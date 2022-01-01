Chicken wraps in Elkhorn
Elkhorn restaurants that serve chicken wraps
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Jukes Ale Works
20560 Elkhorn Dr, Elkhorn
|*Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, shoulder bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion on a tomato-basil tortilla with Cajun ranch.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Backlot Pizza + Kitchen
6200 South 205th Plaza, Elkhorn
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Red Bird Farms grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onion, smoked cheddar, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce
|Ancho Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Ancho Red Bird Farms grilled chicken, green pepper, red pepper, green onion, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, smashed avocado, chile aioli
DJ's Dugout
19020 Evans Street, Elkhorn
|AVO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon,
cheddar and pepper jack cheese,
tomato, lettuce, tomato basil
wrap.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.