Chicken wraps in Elkhorn

Elkhorn restaurants
Elkhorn restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jukes Ale Works

20560 Elkhorn Dr, Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (298 reviews)
Takeout
*Grilled Chicken Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, shoulder bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion on a tomato-basil tortilla with Cajun ranch.
More about Jukes Ale Works
Backlot Pizza + Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Backlot Pizza + Kitchen

6200 South 205th Plaza, Elkhorn

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Red Bird Farms grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onion, smoked cheddar, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce
Ancho Chicken Wrap$12.00
Ancho Red Bird Farms grilled chicken, green pepper, red pepper, green onion, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, smashed avocado, chile aioli
More about Backlot Pizza + Kitchen
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

19020 Evans Street, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AVO CHICKEN WRAP$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon,
cheddar and pepper jack cheese,
tomato, lettuce, tomato basil
wrap.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
More about DJ's Dugout
Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill

2607 N Main St, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Large Wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Cheddar cheese
More about Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill

