Grilled chicken in Elkhorn

Elkhorn restaurants
Elkhorn restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Sam & Louie’s image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie’s

2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
A seasoned grilled chicken breast served with choice of one kids side option.
More about Sam & Louie’s
Grilled Chicken Wrap image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jukes Ale Works

20560 Elkhorn Dr, Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (298 reviews)
Takeout
*Grilled Chicken Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, shoulder bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion on a tomato-basil tortilla with Cajun ranch.
More about Jukes Ale Works
Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill

2607 N Main St, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner$15.99
2 Char grilled chicken Breasts served with vegtable,garlic toast, choice of one side and choice of soup or salad
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.49
Grilled Chicken Breast on fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, omion, cucumber and Garlic toast
More about Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill

