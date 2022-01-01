Grilled chicken in Elkhorn
Elkhorn restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Sam & Louie’s
2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn
|Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
|$6.00
A seasoned grilled chicken breast served with choice of one kids side option.
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Jukes Ale Works
20560 Elkhorn Dr, Elkhorn
|*Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, shoulder bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion on a tomato-basil tortilla with Cajun ranch.
Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill
2607 N Main St, Elkhorn
|Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
|$15.99
2 Char grilled chicken Breasts served with vegtable,garlic toast, choice of one side and choice of soup or salad
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.49
Grilled Chicken Breast on fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, omion, cucumber and Garlic toast