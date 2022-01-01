Nachos in Elkhorn
Elkhorn restaurants that serve nachos
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant - Elkhorn
2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn
|Nacho Slice
|$4.50
Nacho standard pizza. Cheese sauce, beef, diced Roma tomato, jalapeño, black olive, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella.
|16" Nacho Pizza
|$27.55
Nacho standard pizza. Cheese sauce, beef, diced Roma tomato, jalapeño, black olive, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella.
Blondo (Store 3)
North 204th Street, Elkhorn
|Nachos
|$12.50
A dish of tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and often with other savory toppings.
DJ's Dugout - Elkhorn
19020 Evans Street, Elkhorn
|SUPERBOWL NACHOS
|$14.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
|PERSONAL SUPREME NACHO
|$9.99
Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill - 2607 N Main St
2607 N Main St, Elkhorn
|Tater Tot Nachos
|$12.99
Crispy Tater tots, Nacho Cheese, Seasomed Ground beef, Tomatoes and Green Onions
|Nachos
|$12.99
Freah made chips, nacho cheese, onions and tomatoes
|Half Tator Tot Nacho
|$6.50