Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Elkhorn

Go
Elkhorn restaurants
Toast

Elkhorn restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant - Elkhorn

2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
18" Thai Pie Pizza$30.70
A spicy peanut sauce base, piled with red bell peppers, broccoli, chicken and mozzarella.
14" Thai Pie Pizza$23.90
A spicy peanut sauce base, piled with red bell peppers, broccoli, chicken and mozzarella.
Thai Pie Slice$4.50
A spicy peanut sauce base, piled with red bell peppers, broccoli, chicken and mozzarella.
More about Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant - Elkhorn
Jukes Ale Works image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jukes Ale Works

20560 Elkhorn Dr, Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (298 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie Bites$8.00
Five deep-fried cookie dough filled rangoons.
More about Jukes Ale Works
Item pic

 

SUGARED LEDGE BAKERY

920 North 204th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CARAMEL APPLE PIE$25.00
MADE FROM SCRATCH WARM CARAMEL APPLE PIE. MADE WITH GRANNY SMITH APPLES
APPLE PIE$20.00
HOUSEMADE FRESH APPLE PIE MADE WITH GRANNY SMITH APPLES.
PECAN PIE$45.00
NOTHING FINSHES THANKSGIVING DINNER BETTER THAN THE TASTE OF PECAN PIE
More about SUGARED LEDGE BAKERY

Browse other tasty dishes in Elkhorn

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Pretzels

Quesadillas

Chili

Burritos

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Elkhorn to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Elkhorn to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (640 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston