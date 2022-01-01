Pies in Elkhorn
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant - Elkhorn
2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn
|18" Thai Pie Pizza
|$30.70
A spicy peanut sauce base, piled with red bell peppers, broccoli, chicken and mozzarella.
|14" Thai Pie Pizza
|$23.90
A spicy peanut sauce base, piled with red bell peppers, broccoli, chicken and mozzarella.
|Thai Pie Slice
|$4.50
A spicy peanut sauce base, piled with red bell peppers, broccoli, chicken and mozzarella.
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Jukes Ale Works
20560 Elkhorn Dr, Elkhorn
|Apple Pie Bites
|$8.00
Five deep-fried cookie dough filled rangoons.
SUGARED LEDGE BAKERY
920 North 204th Street, Omaha
|CARAMEL APPLE PIE
|$25.00
MADE FROM SCRATCH WARM CARAMEL APPLE PIE. MADE WITH GRANNY SMITH APPLES
|APPLE PIE
|$20.00
HOUSEMADE FRESH APPLE PIE MADE WITH GRANNY SMITH APPLES.
|PECAN PIE
|$45.00
NOTHING FINSHES THANKSGIVING DINNER BETTER THAN THE TASTE OF PECAN PIE