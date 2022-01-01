Quesadillas in Elkhorn
Elkhorn restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Blondo (Store 3)
Blondo (Store 3)
North 204th Street, Elkhorn
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.50
|Quesadilla
|$10.50
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
|Quesadilla CHEESE ONLY
|$8.00
More about DJ's Dugout - Elkhorn
DJ's Dugout - Elkhorn
19020 Evans Street, Elkhorn
|PHILLY STEAK QUESADILLA
|$12.99
Grilled Tortilla, chicken, onions, cheddar, pepper jack, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa.
|KIDS QUESADILLA
|$5.99
More about Sunnyside - Elkhorn - 2611 North 204th St, Suite 102
Sunnyside - Elkhorn - 2611 North 204th St, Suite 102
2611 North 204th St, Suite 102, Elkhorn
|Standard Quesadilla Combo
|$13.50
Egg, cheese, and choice of one protein served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
|Standard Quesadilla
|$7.50
Egg, cheese and choice of one protein
|Sunnyside Quesadilla
|$8.75
Our take on the fold-over quesadilla. Choice of meat, chipotle queso, egg, pickled onions and tomato