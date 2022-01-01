Quesadillas in Elkhorn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blondo (Store 3)

North 204th Street, Elkhorn

Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$6.50
Quesadilla$10.50
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
Quesadilla CHEESE ONLY$8.00
More about Blondo (Store 3)
DJ's Dugout - Elkhorn

19020 Evans Street, Elkhorn

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PHILLY STEAK QUESADILLA$12.99
Grilled Tortilla, chicken, onions, cheddar, pepper jack, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa.
KIDS QUESADILLA$5.99
More about DJ's Dugout - Elkhorn
Sunnyside - Elkhorn - 2611 North 204th St, Suite 102

2611 North 204th St, Suite 102, Elkhorn

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Standard Quesadilla Combo$13.50
Egg, cheese, and choice of one protein served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
Standard Quesadilla$7.50
Egg, cheese and choice of one protein
Sunnyside Quesadilla$8.75
Our take on the fold-over quesadilla. Choice of meat, chipotle queso, egg, pickled onions and tomato
More about Sunnyside - Elkhorn - 2611 North 204th St, Suite 102

