Tacos in Elkhorn
Elkhorn restaurants that serve tacos
More about Javi's - Tyler
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Javi's - Tyler
2611 N 204th St suite 108 109, Elkhorn
|Javi's Tacos Beef
|$13.00
|Carne Asada Modern Taco
|$13.00
|Single Crunchy Taco
|$2.50
More about Blondo (Store 3)
Blondo (Store 3)
2611 N 204 St, Elkhorn
|Javi's Taco
|$4.50
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
|Kids Street Taco
|$6.50
|Street Taco
|$3.00
Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.
More about Double Zero Pizzeria
Double Zero Pizzeria
1405 s 204th st, Elkhorn
|Taco Pizza - GF 10"
|$14.00
|Taco Pizza - Extra Large
|$28.00
|Taco Pizza - Individual
|$12.00
More about DJ's Dugout - Elkhorn
DJ's Dugout - Elkhorn
19020 Evans Street, Elkhorn
|TACO BASKET
|$9.99
Ground beef, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.
|CHIX TACO SALAD
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.
|KIDS TACOS
|$5.99