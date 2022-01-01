West Omaha restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Sam & Louie’s
2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn
|14" CYO Pizza
|$16.00
Toppings 2.29 each
|Cheese Bread
|$9.25
Fresh Italian bread covered with a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and served with our signature pizza sauce. THursday enter promo code "Thursday" to get 1/2 price cheesebread with your order!
|Bread Sticks
|$6.95
Served with our signature pizza sauce.
Double Zero Pizzeria
1405 s 204th st, Elkhorn
|Gouda Mac and Cheese Bites
|$9.00
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
|Individual Pizza
|$9.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Backlot Pizza + Kitchen
6200 South 205th Plaza, Elkhorn
|Uptown Pizza
|$15.00
Prosciutto, arugula, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
|The Classic Burger
|$14.00
American cheese, Roma tomato, pickles, red onion, house burger sauce
|Combo Pizza
|$12.00
Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, black olives, classic red sauce
Blackstone Meatball West
18101 chicago st, omaha
|Fried Cheese Tortellini
|$9.00
|Beef Meatball Bowl
|$16.00
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$9.00