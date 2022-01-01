West Omaha restaurants you'll love

Go
West Omaha restaurants
Toast

West Omaha's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try West Omaha restaurants

Sam & Louie’s image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie’s

2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" CYO Pizza$16.00
Toppings 2.29 each
Cheese Bread$9.25
Fresh Italian bread covered with a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and served with our signature pizza sauce. THursday enter promo code "Thursday" to get 1/2 price cheesebread with your order!
Bread Sticks$6.95
Served with our signature pizza sauce.
More about Sam & Louie’s
Double Zero Pizzeria image

 

Double Zero Pizzeria

1405 s 204th st, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gouda Mac and Cheese Bites$9.00
Boneless Wings$12.00
Individual Pizza$9.00
More about Double Zero Pizzeria
Backlot Pizza + Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Backlot Pizza + Kitchen

6200 South 205th Plaza, Elkhorn

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Uptown Pizza$15.00
Prosciutto, arugula, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
The Classic Burger$14.00
American cheese, Roma tomato, pickles, red onion, house burger sauce
Combo Pizza$12.00
Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, black olives, classic red sauce
More about Backlot Pizza + Kitchen
Blackstone Meatball West image

 

Blackstone Meatball West

18101 chicago st, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Cheese Tortellini$9.00
Beef Meatball Bowl$16.00
Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
More about Blackstone Meatball West
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

19020 Evans Street, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHEESEBURGER$11.29
Lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese
1 DOZ WINGS$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
BASKET OF FRIES$5.99
Basket of fries.
More about DJ's Dugout

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Omaha

Boneless Wings

Garlic Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston