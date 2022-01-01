Caesar salad in West Omaha

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie’s

2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.60
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Romano cheese, croutons and Caesar dressign topped with a grilled or crispy chicken breast.
Caesar Salad$4.40
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Romano cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
More about Sam & Louie’s
Double Zero Pizzeria image

 

Double Zero Pizzeria

1405 s 204th st, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Caesar Salad$4.00
Large Caesar Salad$7.00
More about Double Zero Pizzeria
Backlot Pizza + Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Backlot Pizza + Kitchen

6200 South 205th Plaza, Elkhorn

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, house croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Backlot Pizza + Kitchen
Blackstone Meatball West image

 

Blackstone Meatball West

18101 chicago st, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Caesar Salad$9.00
More about Blackstone Meatball West

