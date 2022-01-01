Chicken salad in West Omaha

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie’s

2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Original Chicken Salad$13.60
Fresh spring mix lettuce with Roma tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese and strips of seasoned grilled or crispy breaded chicken breast and croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.60
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Romano cheese, croutons and Caesar dressign topped with a grilled or crispy chicken breast.
Double Zero Pizzeria

1405 s 204th st, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad 1/2 size$6.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$11.00
