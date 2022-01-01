Chicken sandwiches in West Omaha

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie’s

2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Original Chicken Sandwich$12.20
Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, Roma tomato and red onion. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear and served with your choice of side.
Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.20
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan, and served with your choice of side.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.20
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear and served with your choice of side.
More about Sam & Louie’s
Backlot Pizza + Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Backlot Pizza + Kitchen

6200 South 205th Plaza, Elkhorn

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Red Bird Farms grilled chicken, spring lettuce, gouda cheese, Roma tomato, and pesto mayo on toasted ciabatta
More about Backlot Pizza + Kitchen

