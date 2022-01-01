Chicken sandwiches in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Sam & Louie’s
2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn
|Original Chicken Sandwich
|$12.20
Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, Roma tomato and red onion. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear and served with your choice of side.
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$12.20
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan, and served with your choice of side.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$12.20
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear and served with your choice of side.