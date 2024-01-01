Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve lasagna

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant - Elkhorn

2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$17.05
Our homemade lasagna is prepared with marinara and Sam & Louie's signature pizza sauce, layers of lasagna noodles, beef, Italian sausage and seven different types of cheese... bake to absolute perfection, served with a side salad and garlic roll.
More about Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant - Elkhorn
Blackstone Meatball West - 18101 chicago st

18101 Chicago Street, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lasagna$19.00
Our Lasagna is made with Ricotta, Spinach, and Zucchini and comes with your choice of Meatball and Sauce.
More about Blackstone Meatball West - 18101 chicago st

