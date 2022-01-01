The Elkhorn Tavern
Tavern
GRILL
1200 Manchester St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1200 Manchester St
Lexington KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Burl Food
Located in the Distillery District in Lexington, sits The Burl Food. Partnered with The Burl Arcade and Burl Music Venue, it's your one stop for all things! Music, Food, Drinks and Games! Come on in and enjoy!
The Burl Venue
Come on in and enjoy!
Land Line Presents
Come in and enjoy!
Fusion Brewing
Come in and enjoy! Fusion Brewing is a family friendly brewery in Lexington KY, Distillery District that makes a wide variety of Beers. The brewery has a wide spectrum of beers aimed to educate the customer as well as provide an exciting and relaxing environment to kick back and enjoy a great beverage with friends, family, or even by your lonesome. We have games, are dog friendly and have a huge patio!!