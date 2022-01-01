Go
Toast

The Elkhorn Tavern

Tavern

GRILL

1200 Manchester St • $$

Avg 4 (45 reviews)

Popular Items

Pimento Cheese$10.00
Tavern Salad$12.00
Full Distiller's Board$28.00
Kentucky Country Ham & Rolls$12.00
SUMMER PUB CRAWL$10.00
Please retain your email confirmation to receive your wrist band upon arrival.
Beer Cheese Platter$8.00
Bourbon Balls$5.00
2 Corn Mash Muffins Side$3.00
BLT$10.00
Cowboy Caviar Starter$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1200 Manchester St

Lexington KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Burl Food

No reviews yet

Located in the Distillery District in Lexington, sits The Burl Food. Partnered with The Burl Arcade and Burl Music Venue, it's your one stop for all things! Music, Food, Drinks and Games! Come on in and enjoy!

The Burl Venue

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Land Line Presents

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fusion Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Fusion Brewing is a family friendly brewery in Lexington KY, Distillery District that makes a wide variety of Beers. The brewery has a wide spectrum of beers aimed to educate the customer as well as provide an exciting and relaxing environment to kick back and enjoy a great beverage with friends, family, or even by your lonesome. We have games, are dog friendly and have a huge patio!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston